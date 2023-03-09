Aggies take down Rice for fourth straight victory

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies pushed across four runs in the second inning and then let its pitching staff do the rest, taking down Rice, 6-1, on Wednesday night at Reckling Park.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Aggies (9-4) and the second over the Owls (5-8) in just four days, having also defeated them on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Freshman lefty Justin Lamkin got the nod for his first start as an Aggie and delivered with flying colors. Making his third appearance in the Aggies’ last four games, Lamkin kept the Owls off the board for 5.0 frames and racked up seven punchouts while allowing just three hits.

He was lifted with a 4-0 lead to start the fifth inning and the Owls immediately put together a threat against Aggie reliever Brandyn Garcia, but the lefty reliever worked out of it, thanks to double-play grounder to Kaeden Kent at third base with the bases loaded.

Garcia, along with Lamkin and Will Johnston carried the load for the Aggie pitching staff, striking out a dozen Owls and not allowing an earned run in the game.

Texas A&M did damage early, getting four singles in the second frame off Rice starter JD McCracken. The Owl lefty did not allow a hit the rest of the way through his 5.1 innings of work and punched out a career-best five hitters of his own, but he was saddled with the loss after allowing all four runs in the second.

Rice got an unearned run home in the seventh, but the Aggies immediately answered back with a two-run double from Austin Bost that provided necessary insurance. Bost finished 2-for-4 in the game with a pair of RBI, extending his hit streak to six games in a row.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Justin Lamkin – (W, 1-1) 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Brandyn Garcia – 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Austin Bost – 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Jace Laviolette – 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Jordan Thompson – 1-for-3, RBI

UP NEXT

The Aggies will return home for its final non-conference weekend series of the year beginning Friday vs Northern Kentucky. All games will be aired on SEC Network+.

