A&M commit named Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball signee Solè Williams was named the Ohio Girls Gatorade Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. Williams is a senior at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Williams has led her team to a 25-2 record this season and is averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 steals, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 53% from the field during her senior campaign. The four-star prospect has her team poised to take on Grafton Midview at 6 p.m. on Friday for a chance to go to the Division I State Championship.

Williams was tabbed as the No. 31 overall prospect by Blue Star Basketball and the No. 51 ranked recruit on the 2023 espnW HoopGurlz Recruit Rankings.

About the Gatorade Player of the Year

For nearly 40 years, Gatorade has honored high school athletes at the top of their game as teammates, supporting their communities and achieving academic success. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes and community leaders, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.