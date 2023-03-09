A&M commit named Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball signee Solè Williams was named the Ohio Girls Gatorade Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. Williams is a senior at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Williams has led her team to a 25-2 record this season and is averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 steals, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 53% from the field during her senior campaign. The four-star prospect has her team poised to take on Grafton Midview at 6 p.m. on Friday for a chance to go to the Division I State Championship.

Williams was tabbed as the No. 31 overall prospect by Blue Star Basketball and the No. 51 ranked recruit on the 2023 espnW HoopGurlz Recruit Rankings.

About the Gatorade Player of the Year

For nearly 40 years, Gatorade has honored high school athletes at the top of their game as teammates, supporting their communities and achieving academic success. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes and community leaders, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
On Wednesday, Barry Moore from Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage shared the new restaurant...
Update: Pluckers Wing Bar will be built on University Drive in College Station
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
College Station’s City Council and Texas A&M University are working together to keep students...
College Station City Council and Texas A&M to discuss off campus housing rules

Latest News

No. 18 Aggies Gear Up for SEC Tournament Challenge
Texas A&M Tennis
Aggie Men’s Tennis heads to Athens for Battle with the Bulldogs
Texas A&M Center Julius Marble
Julius Marble’s unsuspected homecoming to Texas A&M
Stoiana named back-to-back SEC Player of the Week