Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There have been 12 vehicle burglaries since the beginning of March.

While Bryan Police were investigating these crimes they discovered all the vehicles that were burglarized were reportedly left unlocked.

“They’ll go around neighborhoods and they’ll pull car door handles until they find one that’s open. They may sit in your car and rummage through all of your belongings until they find something worthwhile,” said Bryan Police Public Information Officer Kole Taylor.

Out of the 12 vehicle burglaries, five of them came from the same residence in the 900 block of Clearleaf Dr.

A suspect in one of those thefts has been arrested and the rest are still being investigated.

Authorities also suggest parking cars in a garage if residents are able to.

Parking under street lights or in front of cameras is also a safety precaution Bryan Police recommends.

“If you have a garage, that’s a great way to keep your vehicle safe. It adds another barrier for someone gaining access to your vehicle,” said Taylor.

Bryan Police also has a 9 p.m. routine residents can go through once they are settled in their homes for the night.

The #9pmRoutine is a good reminder to lock your car doors every night.



Lock your doors and remove or hide any valuables. pic.twitter.com/HqTbum2iCO — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 7, 2023

