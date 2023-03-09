Classroom Champion: Coleman Gurganus from St. Joseph Catholic School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Coleman Gurganas.

The St. Joseph Catholic School Senior has a 4.29 grade point average and ranks number 2 in his class. Coleman is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, is on the All ‘A’ Honor Roll, and been an Academic All State selection. Coleman is a member of St. Joseph’s prestigous Eagles For Life and participates in the David Dennis Memorial Bowling League.

“Coleman brings positive energy wherever he goes.” Say’s James Adams, Campus Minister and Theology Teacher. “That is absolutely what I’m going to miss most about Coleman. He’s just an optimistic, hopeful young man who’s got a lot of energy and really brings light. Wherever he goes.”

Athletically Coleman participates in Cross Country, Basketball, Soccer and Baseball. He earned Second Team All District honors in baseball his sophomore year and was placed on the First Team All District team as a junior. Coleman has also served as the school’s mascot and earned both Best Mascot and All American honors by the American Cheerleaders Association.

’”Coleman’s a senior who’s been here for years.” Say’s Head Baseball Coach Jared Faltysek. “He understands our expectation, what we’re trying to accomplish on a day to day basis. Brings tremendous leadership. Leads by an example. He’s the kind of kid that wants to be in that role. He excels in it. Huge team asset for us.”

Coleman has a giving spirit too. Which he admits can create its own set of problems.

”Times it can become really stressful and it’s a lot and I’m reminded that on a daily basis.” Say’s Classroom Champion Coleman Gurganus. “But my secret. I want to be doing something. I always want to be, you know, whether it’s work, whether it’s sports, whether it’s school, whether it’s a club at school. I just want to be doing something. I cannot say no to people. So I guess my secret might be my greatest fault at the same time.”

Coleman plans on attending Auburn University and majoring in English Creative Writing. Congratulations to Coleman Gurganas of St. Joseph Catholic School. This week’s news 3 sports Classroom Champion.

