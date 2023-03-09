Driving school draws complaints from parents after teens wait months for lessons

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A local driving school is accused of charging fees for behind-the-wheel classes parents say they’re not getting.

Austin Driving School has 18 locations in the Lone Star State including Bryan. Several parents tell KBTX that their children have not received a hands-on lesson in months.

Crystal Elliott’s 16-year-old son Ayden is counting down the days until he doesn’t have to have his mom in the passenger seat to drive legally.

Last August, Crystal signed Ayden up for a 46-hour driver’s education course consisting of 32 classroom hours and 14 hours of in-car instruction with seven hours both behind the wheel and in the passenger seat.

Crystal says Ayden completed all of his classroom hours but when it came to the in-car instruction they hit a roadblock. She says Ayden has only been behind the wheel one time with the driving school since August of 2022.

“The biggest challenge has just been getting him in for the hours behind the wheel and getting our share of that package that we paid for,” Crystal says. “We have not been able to get any answers, any schedules, finally it came down to me trying to get a refund but that’s been unsuccessful.

In a statement to KBTX, Austin Driving School staff confirmed that the company, like many other businesses, has experienced staffing challenges since the start of the pandemic.

“Austin Driving School (company-wide) has been short-handed just like everyone else since Covid,” the statement said.

The school also says, parents were informed of the situation and most choose to wait for the service rather than opting to parent-taught driver’s education.

“Austin Driving School has been upfront and honest with our customers concerning the delay in completing. Most customers are willing to wait longer to have their students complete versus trying to do parent-taught driver’s ed. The school does notify customers when they register that it will take longer than normal to finish the course because of the staffing shortage,” the statement said. “Any parents/students who do not want to wait to complete the course are welcome to switch to parent-taught driver’s ed (which we offer), and/or they can request a refund.”

Austin Driving School says they are working to fill gaps in hiring and says they are doing everything they can to take care of students.

“Within this last week, we have had an additional instructor start with the school, and we have an instructor moving to Bryan from one of our Austin offices at the end of this month. These two added instructors will offset the shortage we’ve been experiencing,” the statement said. “We are doing everything in our power to take care of our customers the best we can, and unfortunately we turn quite a few away because we cannot accommodate them due to the shortage. By no means are we ever taking money, and not providing services. Again, we hope to be back up to our usual student-to-instructor ratio in the near future. Keep in mind that these instructors have to be trained and certified through the state. We can’t just take an individual off the street who feels like they would be good at teaching.”

“ADS has been around for 46 years, and we believe that we’ve done a very good job with students. We don’t believe we would still be around if we were taking advantage of people. We do ask kindly that you not say anything negative about us without including this information,” the statement said.

KBTX checked in with the Better Business Bureau to find out how customers should handle situations like these. The BBB notes that services like these often involve a contract, and consumers typically have options when faced with such circumstances.

“Everything that you get should be in written form so even if we’re talking about a drivers education course you should have everything laid out because you likely have signed something before your child went into this course so everything needs to be spelled out in there,” said Katie Galen, regional director for the BBB. “From the time behind the wheel, the amount of hours that they’re supposed to be having to the amount of hours that are in class- the instruction time all of that needs to be laid out in all the paperwork that you likely filled out before your child was allowed to partake in this course.”

“If they are not fulfilling any part of what’s been in that contract or what was signed and laid out in that contract then you absolutely have a right as a consumer to ask that either that be rectified, that be corrected, or that you get your money back,’ says Galen.

Crystal says she feels that she has taken all the necessary steps to get the situation rectified but continues to hit roadblocks with both the local and corporate offices in Austin.

“We’ve kind of come into a dead end at every turn that we try to get any resolution but one driving session since august has, he’s never going to get his license,” said Crystal.

