Experience Dirt Road Rustics’ new location with the same rustic charm

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just a short trip down Highway 30, high-quality furniture made of real wood, and a vast collection of home décor awaits you at Dirt Road Rustics.

Experience their new location with the same charm but more space to store some of the best rustic furniture around, and if you’re lucky you visit in time for a discount.

“Come see us on March 11, for our grand opening to celebrate with us with lots of special deals and offers going on.”

Mother-daughter duo, Veronica Fly and Cheyenne Castilleja, opened the furniture store in 2017 and after almost 6 years, they are expanding their territory.

Fly shares that the store is now nearly 20,000 square feet, doubling the size of the old location.

“We have expanded Dirt Road Rustics because we needed a broader inventory for our customer-based to choose exactly what they need for their home want,” said Castilleja.

Fly says Dirt Road Rustics is not just about picking the perfect furniture but more about a shopping experience.

“It’s the environment, its the experience, even if you want to come down and look, it’s a great place to come and experience,” shared Fly.

From beds, nightstands, sofas, and even art, the owners say Dirt Road Rustics has the best rustic, farmhouse, shabby chic furniture and home décor.

The new location even has a design center, allowing customers to customize their sofa selection.

“I think I would like to tell our customers and people who aren’t our customers yet to come to our store and see the selection we offer,” Fly said.

Big-name vendors range from Craftsmaster Furniture, Liberty Furniture Industries, International Furniture Direct, and many more.

If you want to get your hands on one of these big named brands, the store offers a financing option.

“We offer special financing with zero percent interest rate over time,” they emphasized.

The duo says all they must do now is continue their mission of providing high-quality furniture to the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas.

Dirt Road Rustics is offering a one-day only sale of 30% off on Saturday, March 11 for their grand opening.

After that, it will be 25% off until the end of March.

