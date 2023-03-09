Focus at Four: Insite Magazine A-List award nominations

Businesses must be located in the Brazos Valley.
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Insite Brazos Valley Magazine is accepting nominations for its A-List 2023 awards that recognize businesses across the area.

The magazine describes itself as a community-driven lifestyle publication for the Brazos Valley, helping you “be in the know” with local features, and profiles.

“We want to highlight non-profits, different businesses and events in the area,” said Aubrey Vogel, Editor-in-Chief of Insite Brazos Valley Magazine.

From now until Friday, May 24 members of the community are invited to nominate their favorite business for recognition.

“We really wanted to focus on what makes the Brazos Valley great and that’s the businesses and people around us,” said Vogel.

Any business nominated must be located in the Brazos Valley, only the top ten will move on to the final round.

Voting will begin Monday, April 10, until Friday, May 5.

“If they are crowned ‘Best Italian Restaurant’, they are the best Italian restaurant in the area as decided by the community,” said Vogel. “It’s not our staff at all, it’s 100% the community.”

Insite Magazine has added a ‘Best of the Best’ category in 2023 that highlights 10 of the best businesses in the area. A winner will be announced at a VIP celebration in July 2023.

“The best of the best is going to be 10 categories anywhere from best customer service, best new business or best volunteer,” said Vogel. “In those categories, they’re completely new, they’re very exclusive.”

For businesses looking for more information, you can send an email to elease@insitebrazosvalley.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Hotel McCoy will begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023 for its College Station location
Boutique hotel officially announces College Station location
On Wednesday, Barry Moore from Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage shared the new restaurant...
Update: Pluckers Wing Bar will be built on University Drive in College Station
Normangee ISD
Incident at Normangee ISD leaves parents upset about communication
Roselynn Castillo, 27,
Central Texas high school teacher arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

KBTX's Caleb Britt takes on Aquaman: Power Wave at Six Flags Over Texas
Splash into spring break at Six Flags Over Texas
Social media, anxiety and your kids
Focus at Four: Social media safety for kids, teens
Vine Street residents say the creek is already prone to flooding due to a Bryan sewer line...
More Bryan residents fear damage as College Station weighs sewage line location
There have been 12 vehicle burglaries since the beginning of March.
Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries