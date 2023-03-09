Focus at Four: Insite Magazine A-List award nominations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Insite Brazos Valley Magazine is accepting nominations for its A-List 2023 awards that recognize businesses across the area.

The magazine describes itself as a community-driven lifestyle publication for the Brazos Valley, helping you “be in the know” with local features, and profiles.

“We want to highlight non-profits, different businesses and events in the area,” said Aubrey Vogel, Editor-in-Chief of Insite Brazos Valley Magazine.

From now until Friday, May 24 members of the community are invited to nominate their favorite business for recognition.

“We really wanted to focus on what makes the Brazos Valley great and that’s the businesses and people around us,” said Vogel.

Any business nominated must be located in the Brazos Valley, only the top ten will move on to the final round.

We invite our readers to nominate their favorite Brazos Valley businesses to be crowned the winners of Insite's second annual A-List!



Nominate now: https://t.co/gplrZcu5pe pic.twitter.com/0awLdz4Fxw — Insite Brazos Valley Media (@InsiteBV) March 7, 2023

Voting will begin Monday, April 10, until Friday, May 5.

“If they are crowned ‘Best Italian Restaurant’, they are the best Italian restaurant in the area as decided by the community,” said Vogel. “It’s not our staff at all, it’s 100% the community.”

Insite Magazine has added a ‘Best of the Best’ category in 2023 that highlights 10 of the best businesses in the area. A winner will be announced at a VIP celebration in July 2023.

“The best of the best is going to be 10 categories anywhere from best customer service, best new business or best volunteer,” said Vogel. “In those categories, they’re completely new, they’re very exclusive.”

For businesses looking for more information, you can send an email to elease@insitebrazosvalley.com.

