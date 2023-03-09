Focus at Four: State of the Workforce Mental Health Report

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new report by Lyra Health finds that many managers feel they lack resources to address employee mental health concerns.

The report found that 86% of workers experienced at least one mental health challenge over the past year, but 33% received mental health care over the past year.

Dr. Joe Grasso, Senior Director of Workforce Transformation at Lyra Health, joined First News at Four to share key findings from Lyra Health’s 2023 State of the Workforce Mental Health Report and talk about how employers can help foster a mentally healthy workforce.

“We surveyed a wide swath of workers, managers, and HR leaders about workforce, and mental health,” said Dr. Grasso, “What we found was that the incidence rate of mental health conditions is quite common.”

The report also found that in 2023, 60% more employees said their mental health affected their work.

“It really becomes clear that this is an area of responsibility not just for the individual employee, but also for the employer themselves,” said Grasso.

Grasso also spoke about what employers can do to help strengthen workplace well-being and protect the mental health of workers and managers.

“Make sure you take your vacation time as a manager and be fully disconnected or offline so that your team understands when they take a vacation, it’s their time to be fully away, “ suggested Grasso. “Also, put boundaries around your work hours so that employees know it’s not normal for this team to send emails at 7 or 8 o’clock at night.”

You can read the full report here and browse a list of resources available posted on Lyra’s website.

