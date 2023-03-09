Maroon & White Spring Game set for April 15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2023 Aggie football team at the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at Kyle Field.
General Information
- Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. General admission seating will be available in Sections 114-126 due to stadium construction. Additional general admission seating will be available in Sections 230-235 as needed.
- Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (2 p.m.). Concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.
- Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT). Entry 6 will also be available as an ADA entrance.
- Entries 3 and 5 will serve as premium entrances and require a valid ticket for admittance into the event.
- Suite and club ticket holders will receive communication from the 12th Man Foundation next week regarding premium seating availability.
- Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy. Additional information can be found by clicking here.
- The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional information can be found at 12thman.com/beclear.
- All venues at Texas A&M will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.
- Fans are reminded that no outside beverage containers will be permitted into Kyle Field.
- Associate sponsors for the 2023 Maroon & White Game are American Campus Communities and Traditions Club.
Fan Experience
- The 2023 Maroon & White Game will feature activations from partners of Texas A&M Athletics outside of Kyle Field beginning at 12 p.m.
- Fans are encouraged to download the 12th Man Mobile App to participate in in-game promotions, access a first look of the 2023 football roster and more.
The Game
- The 2023 game will look different than in the past with only the north half of the field available due to construction in the stadium.
- The team will divide into two squads with team captains “drafting” their teams the week prior to the game.
Halftime Entertainment
- The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game presented by the City of Bryan will return for a fourth consecutive spring game.
- The football team will announce its Spring Awards at halftime.
Other Important Notes
- April 14-16 is Family Weekend at Texas A&M University and parking will be at a premium on campus. Please visit transport.tamu.edu for more details.
- Stallings Blvd. Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 per entry.
- The following parking lots are $10 or any valid Texas A&M parking permit: West Campus Garage, Lots 100a-b (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena), Lots 61, 74, 97 and 104.
- Shuttle service offers normal weekend routes (check transport.tamu.edu for times and locations).
