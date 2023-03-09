Maroon & White Spring Game set for April 15

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2023 Aggie football team at the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at Kyle Field.

General Information

  • Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. General admission seating will be available in Sections 114-126 due to stadium construction. Additional general admission seating will be available in Sections 230-235 as needed.
  • Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (2 p.m.). Concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.
  • Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT). Entry 6 will also be available as an ADA entrance.
  • Entries 3 and 5 will serve as premium entrances and require a valid ticket for admittance into the event.
  • Suite and club ticket holders will receive communication from the 12th Man Foundation next week regarding premium seating availability.
  • Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy. Additional information can be found by clicking here.
  • The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional information can be found at 12thman.com/beclear.
  • All venues at Texas A&M will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.
  • Fans are reminded that no outside beverage containers will be permitted into Kyle Field.
  • Associate sponsors for the 2023 Maroon & White Game are American Campus Communities and Traditions Club.

Fan Experience

  • The 2023 Maroon & White Game will feature activations from partners of Texas A&M Athletics outside of Kyle Field beginning at 12 p.m.
  • Fans are encouraged to download the 12th Man Mobile App to participate in in-game promotions, access a first look of the 2023 football roster and more.

The Game

  • The 2023 game will look different than in the past with only the north half of the field available due to construction in the stadium.
  • The team will divide into two squads with team captains “drafting” their teams the week prior to the game.

Halftime Entertainment

  • The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game presented by the City of Bryan will return for a fourth consecutive spring game.
  • The football team will announce its Spring Awards at halftime.

Other Important Notes

  • April 14-16 is Family Weekend at Texas A&M University and parking will be at a premium on campus. Please visit transport.tamu.edu for more details.
  • Stallings Blvd. Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 per entry.
  • The following parking lots are $10 or any valid Texas A&M parking permit: West Campus Garage, Lots 100a-b (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena), Lots 61, 74, 97 and 104.
  • Shuttle service offers normal weekend routes (check transport.tamu.edu for times and locations).
  • Still need more Aggie Athletics? Football season tickets are available at www.12thMan.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Hotel McCoy will begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023 for its College Station location
Boutique hotel officially announces College Station location
On Wednesday, Barry Moore from Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage shared the new restaurant...
Update: Pluckers Wing Bar will be built on University Drive in College Station
Shooting investigation underway in Walker County
Two dead after shooting in Huntsville, investigation underway
Normangee ISD
Incident at Normangee ISD leaves parents upset about communication

Latest News

Tiktok Filter Safety for Kids
Tiktok Filter Safety for Kids
Insite Magazine A-List award nominations
Insite Magazine A-List award nominations
From The Ground Up: Farmers fear financial impact of new Waters of the U.S. rule
From The Ground Up: Farmers fear financial impact of new Waters of the U.S. rule
Aggies take down Rice for fourth straight victory