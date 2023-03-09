Maroon & White Spring Game set for April 15

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2023 Aggie football team at the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at Kyle Field.

General Information

Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. General admission seating will be available in Sections 114-126 due to stadium construction. Additional general admission seating will be available in Sections 230-235 as needed.

Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (2 p.m.). Concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.

Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT). Entry 6 will also be available as an ADA entrance.

Entries 3 and 5 will serve as premium entrances and require a valid ticket for admittance into the event.

Suite and club ticket holders will receive communication from the 12th Man Foundation next week regarding premium seating availability.

Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy. Additional information can be found by clicking here

The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional information can be found at 12thman.com/beclear

All venues at Texas A&M will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.

Fans are reminded that no outside beverage containers will be permitted into Kyle Field.