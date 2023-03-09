More Bryan residents fear damage as College Station weighs sewage line location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council is looking at changing the design of a sewer project proposal, currently planned for a historic Bryan neighborhood. But, alternate options are now pulling residents from another neighborhood into the mix.

Currently, the City of College Station is proposing a sewer line project, with a line running through Rosemary Drive. When residents heard of the project, they began looking for ways to prevent the line, either with different technology or shifting the line to a creek behind the homes.

This creek, Pin Oak Creek, is home to Vine Street residents on the opposite side.

Many of those residents say the creek is already prone to flooding due to a Bryan sewer line running through the middle.

Carl Aberth has witnessed that flooding multiple times and says another line would only exacerbate their issues.

“Not only are they going to add a pipeline, which would cause more blockage potentially. But developing the ground over there next to the creek will cause more runoff into the creek. So that would make it even worse,” Aberth said.

Some neighbors have narrowly escaped that flooding by as little as an inch. James Mulvey says he watches the water rise during a storm, and fears for his family inside the home.

Since water hasn’t damaged his home, he considers himself lucky. But, says if College Station chooses the creek option over building a lift station, that might not be the case anymore.

“College Station, hey, invest in us. We live right down the road, we enjoy all the restaurants, and we love college station. But you know with this particular issue if it’s a money concern invest in us,” Mulvey said.

Vine Street residents said they plan to attend Thursday night’s council meeting in hopes that the council will take their concerns into consideration.

