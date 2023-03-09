No. 2 A&M hosts Razorbacks in SEC matchup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team returns home for the first time in over a month for a conference matchup with No. 65 Arkansas, Friday, March 10, at the Mitchell Tennis Center with first serve set for 5 p.m.

Last time out the Aggies (13-1, 2-0 SEC) opened conference play with a pair of road wins over then-No. 24 Florida (5-2) and then-No. 38 South Carolina (4-1). Opening with the Gators, the Aggies lost only their second doubles point of the year, but the team responded by winning five of the six singles courts to claim the match. The team ended its road trip in Columbia when the Aggies put on another dominant display against the Gamecocks, losing only one point due to medical retirement.

“Our group is very excited to be back home playing in front of the 12th Man for our first SEC home match,” said head coach Mark Weaver. “We are competing at a high level every match, and that will be needed once again against a solid Arkansas team.”

The Maroon & White have had the better of the Razorbacks (6-5, 0-2 SEC) in the team’s last five matches, most recently picking up a 6-1 victory in Fayetteville last season.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released a new set of team, singles and doubles rankings with seven Aggies making the list. Leading the way for A&M was Mary Stoiana as she jumped four spots to now stand as the No. 5 player in the country. Carson Branstine also ranks in the top-50 as she holds the No. 49 position. Daria Smetannikov and Gianna Pielet landed at No. 80 and No. 83, respectively. Jayci Goldsmith was right behind them as she comes in at No. 90, while Mia Kupres rounded out the singles rankings at No. 106. The Maroon & White also boast three ranked doubles pairs with Branstine/Stoiana at No. 4, Stoiana/Goldsmith locked in at the No. 42 spot and Salma Ewing/Goldsmith closing out this week’s rankings at No. 47.

Stoiana was awarded SEC Player of the Week, Wednesday, March 7, making her a back-to-back winner. This also marked the third time she has received the honor this season and the seventh weekly conference award of her young career.

TEAM NOTES

Freshman Mia Kupres leads the Aggies with nine dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

The Aggies boast an .889 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed nine points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on courts 3 and 5 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .909.

A&M has lost only two doubles points in its opening 14 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on an 18-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

