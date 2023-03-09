Overnight cold front brings chance for rain and storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After five afternoons of high temperatures in the 80s, we finally fall back closer to average to close out the workweek thanks to a cold front moving through overnight Thursday. While the severe potential is low, it cannot be completely ruled out in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

The front enters the north and northwestern counties of the Brazos Valley as early as 10 pm Thursday night. It should be cleared of areas like Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties around midnight, the central portions of the Brazos Vallely by 4 am, and completely moved out by the time most of us are getting ready to start Friday.

Our next cold front moves through the Brazos Valley overnight Thursday. (KBTX)

Showers and a few storms could start to fire up in the northern portions of the Brazos Valley as early as 9 pm-10 pm. These are the storms we will need to watch carefully for some isolated strong to severe storm development. The Storm Prediction Center has pulled their 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated stronger storm further south. This includes areas like Milam, Robertson, Leon, and portions of Houston and Madison counties. If a storm does pulse up, we will watch for gusty winds upwards of 30mph and hail up to the size of a quarter. While a few of us could be jolted awake by a rowdier storm, most of the Brazos Valley will stay calm and quiet.

The rain chance will not be evenly spread across the Brazos Valley, the highest chance for rain is in our northernmost counties. The potential drops rather drastically the further south you head. As for how much rain we expect to see, widespread totals between 0.1″-0.2″, but isolated higher accumulations upwards of 1″ cannot be ruled out, specifically for our northern counties.

Isolated stronger storms in the northern portion of the Brazos Valley through pre-dawn hours. (KBTX)

Friday will be on the cool side after the front moves through, with highs near the mid-60s in the northern counties and low-70s in the southern counties. That cold front will not have too much effect for the weekend. By Saturday, a strong south wind kicks back in and we return to our regularly scheduled programming of seeing highs reach the mid-80s. However, cold front #2 comes just on the heels of the first, jetting through the Brazos Valley Sunday morning. This leads to a cool start to Spring Break where temperatures drop back down into the 60s for the afternoon.

Cool, then warm, then cool again through the weekend. (KBTX)

