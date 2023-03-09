Prepare for the unexpected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the toughest conversations to have with someone you love is about planning a homegoing or funeral service.

Although those conversations are hard, they are needed as it is always best to have a plan.

Today, Shaun Miska of Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan joined The Three to help you prepare and ease your worries.

Miska says this is a challenging time for anyone, and the first thing you should do is choose a funeral home and meet with a Celebration of Life Planner.

“What we do is we put a guidebook in front of you and we help with the steps from beginning to end,” shared Miska.

Miska says at Memorial Funeral Chapel, the staff helps with everything from emotional support to financial guidance.

“We make sure we talk to those slowly. That way we can get that burden off of the family and onto our shoulders,” said Miska.

Next, the planner says knowing what you want at a funeral is important. Everything from the burial site, music, and even decorations should be discussed.

“For myself, I would think of the specifics of preference.”

Memorial Funeral Chapel offers families a personal planning guidebook and a veterans guidebook. The books come with benefit forms and a planning guide.

March Seminar (kbtx)

In addition to helping families when they call, Memorial Funeral Chapel hosts monthly seminars at Cooper’s BBQ in College Station to help families understand to importance of pre-planning for the unexpected.

For more information about pre-planning, visit Dignity Memorial 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To attend the monthly seminar, RSVP at shaun.miska@dignitymemorial.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.