Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flood Safety

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are reaching the end of Severe Weather Awareness Week and the National Weather Service is focusing on flood safety for Thursday. The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) is on standby 24/7 to help prepare the Brazos Valley for the worst. Michele Bailey-Meade, an Emergency Management Coordinator for the CEOC, sat down with us to discuss how to properly prepare for heavy rainfall events.

Michele consistently highlighted the importance of being cognizant of ongoing weather conditions. She has 20 years of experience at the CEOC and has worked through several disasters for Brazos county. She helped coordinate evacuation routes and shelters in Bryan/College for Hurricane Rita. The most recent heavy rainfall event that she witnessed was Hurricane Harvey.

[Be] knowledgeable about where you live and whether or not flooding is a problem for that area. [Make] sure when you are out driving that you don’t drive into areas that are flooded.

The Brazos CEOC is located in downtown Bryan, located underground in a well-built fortress. The building is meant to last through every type of emergency. The windows are shatter-proof. The complex includes a full kitchen, rooms to sleep in, and an emergency supply of water. If something is going wrong in Aggieland, the emergency will be handled by the CEOC.

During heavy rainfall, it is important to know the distinction between a flood watch and a flood warning. These two terms are often confused. Here’s the breakdown for each of them.

Flood Watch: Ingredients are currently present for heavy rainfall and flooding. Please keep an eye on the weather. Be prepared.

Flood Warning: Flooding is ongoing in your area. Take action.

Listen to the age-old adage... “turn around, don’t drown.” If flooding is occurring in your area, DO NOT DRIVE INTO WATER. It only takes 6 inches of water to knock you off of your feet and a foot of water can float most cars.

Michele and the CEOC focus on distributing information to the public as quickly as possible during an emergency. They send “preparedness information to [Brazos County] citizens so they can be prepared not only for a system that would produce flooding but any type of severe weather.” As we approach the end of severe weather awareness week, please consider creating a preparedness plan of your own.

Michele and the CEOC recommended texasprepares.org to help create your own severe weather plan and prepare for the worst.

