Son-Shine Outreach Center officially opens new location

Son-Shine Outreach Center opens its new facility on Thursday.
Son-Shine Outreach Center opens its new facility on Thursday.(Hope Merritt)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being closed for almost a year, the Son-Shine Outreach Center opened the doors to its new location Thursday.

When a tornado hit the City of Madisonville last year, the old location was completely destroyed.

Coordinator for the facility Lisa Wamsley told KBTX staff was forced to work out of a temporary space for the last few months while the new one was getting ready.

Local officials, volunteers and community members gathered together to celebrate the opening.

“We had already purchased the land and had a five year plan to get it done, but the Lord said ‘how about a tornado to get you moving,’” said Wamsley.

The new location is at 1680 Highway 75 N in Madisonville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Hotel McCoy will begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023 for its College Station location
Boutique hotel officially announces College Station location
On Wednesday, Barry Moore from Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage shared the new restaurant...
Update: Pluckers Wing Bar will be built on University Drive in College Station
Normangee ISD
Incident at Normangee ISD leaves parents upset about communication
Roselynn Castillo, 27,
Central Texas high school teacher arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for child from San Jacinto County
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 3/9
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 3/9
KBTX's Caleb Britt takes on Aquaman: Power Wave at Six Flags Over Texas
Splash into spring break at Six Flags Over Texas
Vine Street residents say the creek is already prone to flooding due to a Bryan sewer line...
More Bryan residents fear damage as College Station weighs sewage line location