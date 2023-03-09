Son-Shine Outreach Center officially opens new location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being closed for almost a year, the Son-Shine Outreach Center opened the doors to its new location Thursday.

When a tornado hit the City of Madisonville last year, the old location was completely destroyed.

Coordinator for the facility Lisa Wamsley told KBTX staff was forced to work out of a temporary space for the last few months while the new one was getting ready.

Local officials, volunteers and community members gathered together to celebrate the opening.

“We had already purchased the land and had a five year plan to get it done, but the Lord said ‘how about a tornado to get you moving,’” said Wamsley.

The new location is at 1680 Highway 75 N in Madisonville.

