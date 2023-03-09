Splash into spring break at Six Flags Over Texas

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready to experience a splash like never before. Six Flags Over Texas is debuting the Aquaman: Power Wave to the public Saturday at noon.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” Chris Ozimek, Texas and Oklahoma regional marketing director, said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

According to Six Flags Over Texas, this is its 14th roller coaster. It launches riders in giant boats backward and forward on over 700 feet of track to the top of two 150-foot towers. Afterward, it plunges them down 90 degrees at 63 miles per hour for a heroic splash ending.

“We’ve tested it on some of our guests the last couple of weeks, and they loved it,” Ozimek said.

This comes just in time for spring break when the park will be open daily from March 11 to March 19. On top of that, there’s a new event called “Scream Break” where the park will be open later from 9 p.m. to midnight with haunted houses, a killer clown scare zone and a freak show. Guests will also be able to experience some of the park’s most thrilling rides in the dark.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Another great thing people can enjoy during spring break is the food. This includes pretzels with cheese and funnel cakes with whipped cream, ice cream and chocolate syrup. In addition, guests can stay cool with a Pink Thing, a popsicle exclusive to Six Flags Over Texas.

“This thing has been with us since 1961 when the park just opened, so 62 years ago,” Ozimek said.

Visitors can also stay hydrated with the all-day drink cup along with beverages from Roller Coaster Coffee, the park’s new coffee shop.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

After spring break, Six Flags Over Texas is hosting events like Viva La Fiesta starting in April and Blues, Brews and BBQ starting in July. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Hotel McCoy will begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023 for its College Station location
Boutique hotel officially announces College Station location
On Wednesday, Barry Moore from Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage shared the new restaurant...
Update: Pluckers Wing Bar will be built on University Drive in College Station
Normangee ISD
Incident at Normangee ISD leaves parents upset about communication
Roselynn Castillo, 27,
Central Texas high school teacher arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

Vine Street residents say the creek is already prone to flooding due to a Bryan sewer line...
More Bryan residents fear damage as College Station weighs sewage line location
There have been 12 vehicle burglaries since the beginning of March.
Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
Texas A&M men's basketball is Nashville bound
Texas A&M men's basketball is Nashville bound
Wednesday Night Weather Update 3/8
Wednesday Night Weather Update 3/8