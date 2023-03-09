Splash into spring break at Six Flags Over Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready to experience a splash like never before. Six Flags Over Texas is debuting the Aquaman: Power Wave to the public Saturday at noon.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” Chris Ozimek, Texas and Oklahoma regional marketing director, said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

According to Six Flags Over Texas, this is its 14th roller coaster. It launches riders in giant boats backward and forward on over 700 feet of track to the top of two 150-foot towers. Afterward, it plunges them down 90 degrees at 63 miles per hour for a heroic splash ending.

“We’ve tested it on some of our guests the last couple of weeks, and they loved it,” Ozimek said.

This comes just in time for spring break when the park will be open daily from March 11 to March 19. On top of that, there’s a new event called “Scream Break” where the park will be open later from 9 p.m. to midnight with haunted houses, a killer clown scare zone and a freak show. Guests will also be able to experience some of the park’s most thrilling rides in the dark.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Another great thing people can enjoy during spring break is the food. This includes pretzels with cheese and funnel cakes with whipped cream, ice cream and chocolate syrup. In addition, guests can stay cool with a Pink Thing, a popsicle exclusive to Six Flags Over Texas.

“This thing has been with us since 1961 when the park just opened, so 62 years ago,” Ozimek said.

Visitors can also stay hydrated with the all-day drink cup along with beverages from Roller Coaster Coffee, the park’s new coffee shop.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

After spring break, Six Flags Over Texas is hosting events like Viva La Fiesta starting in April and Blues, Brews and BBQ starting in July. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.