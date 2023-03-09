Treat of the Day: Bryan High’s Vocal Legacy advances to semifinals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan High School’s a cappella group Vocal Legacy performed at the International Championship of High School A Cappella quarterfinals.

Now, they headed to the semifinals at Flower Mound’s Marcus High School on March 11.

The top vocal group at the semifinals will advance to the ICHSA Finals in New York on April 28.

Vocal Legacy has advanced to the semifinals three other times in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Two individuals also came away from the quarterfinals with awards. Christian Eddington took outstanding soloist for “Fever” and Kylie Mervish won outstanding choreography for the group’s set.

