Treat of the Day: College Station Strutters head to Hawaii for Nationals(Christine Kleinecke)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station High School Strutters are in Hawaii ready to compete at Nationals Friday.

They recently won State Grand Champion Medium Select Team.

The girls will be competing all day on Friday starting around noon our time.

The Strutters will have a free Livestream link available through their Facebook page.

