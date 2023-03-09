Two dead after shooting in Huntsville, investigation underway

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Authorities with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating a shooting they say happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the 3700 block of Summer Lane, located in the Spring Lake subdivision shortly after 5 p.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police say officers found two deceased people at the residence and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The Huntsville Police Department says they do not believe there is any threat to the public and Identification of the victims is being withheld until the family is notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.