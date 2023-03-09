What you need to know before the 95th Oscars

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Your favorite film from the past year might win big this weekend at the 95th Academy Awards.

The show will air live Sunday, March 12 from Hollywood, California at 7 p.m. CST on ABC.

Local awards show expert, Kate Chapman, joined The Three with predictions and recommendations ahead of Sunday’s show.

She says Best Supporting Actress is a category to keep a close eye on. Nominees include Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu.

Chapman predicts Everything, Everywhere, All At Once will sweep the awards, taking home Best Picture and several acting awards as well.

“This film has been a sleeper hit. It actually premiered around this time last year, so it’s been around for quite awhile,” she said.

Top Gun: Maverick is also nominated for Best Picture, which Chapman says has been credited with reinvigorating the series.

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the top grossing movies of all time,” Chapman added.

Chapman says several of the movies up for an Oscar are currently available on streaming services.

“If you haven’t seen Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, I would definitely recommend checking that out, as well as The Fabelmans, which is directed by Steven Spielberg. It mirrors his own life and his experience with the movies. I also recommend Tar, which might get Cate Blanchett another Best Actress win,” Chapman said.

You can view the full list of Oscars nominations here.

