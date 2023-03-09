On your mark, get set, Run for the House!

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On your mark, get set, Run for the House!

Run for the House is one of two major fundraisers put on by Faith in Action to support B/CS Habitat for Humanity’s work of building decent and affordable housing for families from low-income backgrounds in the community.

Faith in Action volunteer, Becky Skinner, says she and her church support Habitat’s mission to put God’s love into action.

“They help people build homes and create communities. This generates hope,” she said.

This 5k run/2k walk welcomes runners and walkers of all ages and any fitness level, however, for those looking for competition, the run will be timed.

It’s happening on Saturday, April 1 at the Lake Walk Pavilion. Check-in begins that morning at 7:30 a.m.

The registration fee for the race is just $20 and you can sign up online here.

There are several sponsorship opportunities available for those wanting to help out. These funds will help to offset the costs of the event, so that all funds raised go directly toward funding a Habitat home that will be built by faith groups in our community.

You can sign up to be a sponsor of the event here.

“This is a great opportunity to help our families live their best lives,” Development and Faith Relations Manager, Erin Mabry, said.

