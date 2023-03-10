Bryan residents continue voicing sewage line concerns to College Station City Council

The City of College Station has said they cannot cover the cost of a lift station.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly a dozen Bryan residents spoke during the College Station City Council meeting Thursday night, many of which objected to a sewer line that the city is looking to put in Bryan.

This sewer line would not service any Bryan residents and is needed to deal with growth near Northgate.

Thursday night, the council approved almost $90,000 to survey different options. Initially, the sewer line was proposed along the roadway on Rosemary Drive, a historic neighborhood in Bryan. An alternate option would be moving the sewer line just north of the neighborhood, along Pin Oak Creek.

Once this option was discussed, even more Bryan residents began voicing concerns. Those neighborhoods say the creek is prone to flooding due to a current sewer line, and another would only exacerbate the problem.

This is why many of them say, they want College Station to invest in a lift station instead.

“I’m hoping that they decide to go ahead and spend the money and do what they need to do and leave us alone. They have no right to invade,” Marsha Crofoot, a resident of Inwood Drive, said.

The City of College Station has said they cannot cover the cost of a lift station.

