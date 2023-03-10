Celebrations happening at Bush Library in April, exhibits leaving

The annual Easter Celebration is April 1, the library’s 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration is April 22
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny and Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - April is going to be hopping at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Easter Celebration

The annual Easter Celebration, one of the most anticipated events of spring, will be held on April 1 from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Activities at the free event are for children ages 9 and under, and will include an Easter egg hunt, carnival games, face painting, door prizes, balloon animals, refreshments and photos with the Easter Bunny.

25th Anniversary Celebration

The library’s 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration is April 22. This community-wide event will feature free museum admission from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. along with special activities from 5 to 9 p.m.

The evening activities will include musical entertainment by the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus and the Singing Cadets. You can also sing along with your favorites as the Killer Dueling Pianos rock the plaza. The night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display.

Exhibits

Three temporary exhibits will be leaving the museum in April: Mandela, Building Bridges, and Looking Back.

There are a few new exhibits to look forward to as well. Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art will be at the museum starting on May 26. A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told... A Century of Aggie Football will come in August just in time for football season.

For more information, go to the Bush Library’s website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food hall coming soon to College Station
Food hall coming soon to College Station
Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Shooting investigation underway in Walker County
Two dead after shooting in Huntsville, investigation underway
Student drivers outside Austin Driving School in Bryan.
Driving school draws complaints from parents after teens wait months for lessons
There have been 12 vehicle burglaries since the beginning of March.
Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
The new College Station location is double the size and has even more furniture, home décor and...
Mother-daughter duo behind Dirt Road Rustics unveil new location
New Dirt Road Rustics location includes design center
New Dirt Road Rustics location includes design center
Dirt Road Rustics team unveiling new location
Dirt Road Rustics team unveiling new location