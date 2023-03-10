China’s Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Xi has called for "more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards," in a speech coming days after he warned the country was threatened by a U.S.-led campaign of "containment, encirclement and suppression of China." (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life.

The endorsement of Xi’s appointment by the ceremonial National People’s Congress was a foregone conclusion for a leader who has sidelined potential rivals and filled the top ranks of the ruling Communist Party with his supporters since taking power in 2012.

The vote for Xi was 2,952 to 0 by the NPC, members of which are appointed by the ruling party.

Xi, 69, had himself named to a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, breaking with a tradition under which Chinese leaders handed over power once a decade. A two-term limit on the figurehead presidency was deleted from the Chinese constitution earlier, prompting suggestions he might stay in power for life.

No candidate lists were distributed and Xi and others were believed to have run unopposed. For the most part, the election process remains shrouded in secrecy.

Xi was also unanimously named commander of the 2 million-member People’s Liberation Army, a force that explicitly that takes its orders from the party rather than the country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Shooting investigation underway in Walker County
Two dead after shooting in Huntsville, investigation underway
Hotel McCoy will begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023 for its College Station location
Boutique hotel officially announces College Station location
On Wednesday, Barry Moore from Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage shared the new restaurant...
Update: Pluckers Wing Bar will be built on University Drive in College Station
Normangee ISD
Incident at Normangee ISD leaves parents upset about communication

Latest News

Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
A man in Michigan is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog.
Man arrested for killing, dismembering neighbor’s dog, police say