College Station business, Texas A&M creates autonomous vehicle for military use

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s RELLIS campus is known for its advancements in the technology industry. On Thursday, one former Aggie made his mark in the autonomous vehicle sector.

Caleb W. Holt is the CEO of Tracks North America. Tracks NA is a technology company that creates unmanned vehicles.

“We have licensed intellectual property from an inventor and manufactorer in Italy. We have commercialized that technology by, initially by surprise, largely across the department of defense. Essentially what we call it is a Wolverine, which is a multi-purpose expeditionary platform,” said Holt. “So, imagine a tractor that is also a fork lift, but also has all other kinds of capabilities. What we say is that it fixes 85% of your problems. It really can do it all.”

Track NA is a local startup with national reach. The company has sold 25 platforms across the country. Now, they’re entering into a more advanced platform, driving innovation for the US military.

“What we’ve been selling are remote controlled platforms. We recently received an air force contract called an SBIR grant. What we’ve been able to do with that is take our remote control system into semi-autonomous. We don’t know exactly how to do that, but Texas A&M University has researchers that do,” Holt said.

That’s where researchers, like Dr. Srikanth Saripalli, come in.

Saripalli has been at Texas A&M for nearly a decade and works as the Director for the Center for Autonomous Vehicles and Sensor Systems.

“There’s no other machine like this. This can go from one place to the other place all by itself. Completely autonomous,” said Saripalli. “So when the person in charge of moving with big pallet jacks or large containers can focus on how to load the containers and how it’s safe.”

Saripalli said this autonomous platform is nothing like he’s ever seen.

“This is unique because you’re thinking about around 3,000 pounds. Lets say you want to move this, from one place to another. You want to move it, in ‘bad’ conditions. You can. We test that here at the Bush Combat Development Complex Innovative Proving Grounds. We say it’s better to test all environments because likely those who use it will be in tough areas,” Saripalli said.

It’s all just one step to creating worldwide resources, right here in the Brazos Valley, according to Saripalli.

“I mean we’re really lucky to work in a place like this. We can test just about everything in advance. To create a startup you need very well educated people and people that are willing to take risks. The university is the perfect place to do that. Texas A&M is a top 10 engineering school. The atmosphere and the facilities we’ve gained from the state legislature, the local government, and the board of regents, being in the ‘Texas triangle’ with Dallas, Houston and Austin, this is a primary location. The bottom line is that the amount of capital that has been put here, I think you’ll see a lot of start ups and technology companies come here in the next two to five years,” Saripalli said.

Patrick Seiber, Public Relations Director of George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex, told KBTX this innovation is just one example of how the university, and the state of Texas, provides security to the nation.

“In 2019 the Texas legislature appropriated $50 million on the Innovation Proving Ground. Then, another 80 million from the Texas A&M Board of Regents went towards other facilities here and towards research and hiring folks here. You combine that, and the strategic partnership U.S. Army Futures Command to give our soldiers the things they need to protect tomorrow, today. It’s all just a powerful combination,” said Seiber.

Both Bryan and College Station’s Mayors were in attendance during the final testing procedure for the platform’s certification on Thursday.

“For Bryan-College Station this innovation means jobs, creativity, it means expansion of Texas A&M,” said Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. “What’s happening right here isn’t happening anywhere else in the state or even the country. This is going to spur other developmental research that hopefully will develop here.”

“When it comes to Texas A&M, its not just about our football team, or about our academics. Its the research integration that occurs here at the Bush Combat and Development Complex,” said College Station Mayor John Nichols.

Tracks NA says they hope to one day provide autonomous platforms to all their customers.

For more information on Tracks NA, visit here.

To learn more about the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex, go here.

