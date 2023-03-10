College Station City Council explores several issues, including off-campus student housing rules

College Station city council discusses housing-related agenda items.
College Station city council discusses housing-related agenda items.(KBTX)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night was a busy night for the College Station City Council and there were two housing-related items on the agenda.

The first touched on off-campus housing. The Vice President of Student Affairs, General Joe Ramirez, presented to the council by saying Texas A&M is committed to making sure students are abiding by the city ordinance of no more than four non-related people living under one roof.

The university is implementing several programs to educate students on the rules, but Ramirez says it will take some time.

On the other side of this item, the student body president of A&M, Hudson Kraus asked the city council for support on any zone that can be a middle housing zone.

A middle housing zone is a development placed on the edge of more urban and multi-family areas, serving as a transition to single-family zoning districts.

Kraus also asked the city council for patience when dealing with students living outside of the zones.

The city council responded by saying the codes need to be enforced in these single-family neighborhoods.

The city council also received an update on expansion projects happening at the George Bush Library and Museum.

Visitors will soon be able to see the locomotive that carried President Bush to his final resting place.

The Marine One helicopter he used during his presidency will also be on display.

The exhibit is set to open in June of 2024 around the time of President Bush’s 100th birthday.

KBTX also learned tonight that the next exhibit after the Nelson Mandela exhibit will be one highlighting the history of A&M football.

