College Station to seek better options for sharing emergency resources with Bryan

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The cities of Bryan and College Station have not reached an agreement for a mutual response of emergency services.

The College Station City Council said, automatically, their dispatch systems will continue to operate with automatic aid.

A change to the current agreement is something both fire departments support, in order to serve residents as quickly as possible during an emergency. But, College Station found they were responding to Bryan at four times the rate with an automatic response agreement in place. This was costing more for the city and the taxpayers, which is why College Station decided to revisit the decades-old agreement.

The city of Bryan detailed an agreement to reimburse College Station up to around $250 for transports in city limits. But the College Station City Council said this was not enough to offset the cost to taxpayers.

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann told the council he would like to maintain automatic response for high acuity calls, but shift to a mutual aid agreement when it comes to low acuity calls. He said this is important to triage resources to sure there is an ambulance available in the community for emergencies.

In addition, they are looking for a more balanced reimbursement.

Mann began his presentation by discussing College Station Fire Department Station 6. This is the station responding to Bryan the most.

Mann said this was a necessary location for the station due to population and commercial growth in that area. But, it caused Bryan to shift their station away from the area in 2018. Mann also said an update to dispatch abilities in 2018 has automatically sent even more of their crews over to Bryan. Not only did he say this was costly, but it caused a lack of ambulances in certain situations.

Mann and city staff told the council that this was first brought up to Bryan in 2020, and improvements were made to decrease the amount of College Station resources spent, but more changes are still necessary.

Mann said the city of Bryan is expected to put an additional ladder truck into service by October, which will improve resources spent by College Station. He also said an additional ambulance expected in Bryan should improve the resources spent by College Station.

Data presented Thursday night showed the extreme demand for emergency services in Bryan and leaving the city without an ambulance for almost 10 times longer than in College Station per year.

