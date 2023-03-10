Construction continues on new building, exhibit at Bush Library & Museum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The story of President George H.W. Bush is continuing to be told around Aggieland.

The Bush Presidential Library & Museum is constructing a new building that will feature the Union Pacific 4141 locomotive, which took President Bush to his final resting place.

Along with the train, the new building and exhibit will feature a new restaurant and the Marine One helicopter that was used during his presidency.

Visitors that frequent the Bush Library & Museum like Kevin Troller are excited to see it continue to grow.

“All too often you’ll see a museum or library will go in and whatever is there at the beginning that’s how it stays for decades and decades. I’m thrilled that we have the opportunity to expand,” said Troller.

Volunteers also think that the new addition is going to track many more visitors and will give them the opportunity to share more about President Bush’s life.

“The fact that we get to share the story of George Bush and Barbara is a mission that we love,” said volunteer Gerry Hince.

The new building and exhibit are expected to be completed in June of 2024 around the time that would have been President Bush’s 100th Birthday.

