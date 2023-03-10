Crews respond to crash on Highway 6 southbound near FM 159
It happened just after 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near FM 159.
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a vehicle crash on Highway 6 between Navasota and College Station.
It happened just after 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near FM 159.
There are injuries reported, according to radio traffic from the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.