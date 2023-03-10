Crews respond to crash on Highway 6 southbound near FM 159

By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a vehicle crash on Highway 6 between Navasota and College Station.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near FM 159.

There are injuries reported, according to radio traffic from the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

