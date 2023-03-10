Food hall coming soon to College Station

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station is set to welcome a new food hall to town.

It will be located on Holleman Drive where the old Sears, next to the Post Oak Mall, used to sit.

The owners of Union Hall in Waco are renovating the space. The food hall will have a diverse range of over 20 eateries and dining spaces.

An opening date for the food hall has not been announced yet.

