Free Music Friday: Ella Reid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ella Reid joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 10 with two of her bandmates.

Ella’s music is described as an electric cacophony with cross over appeal mixed with her Pop, Americana, and other influences.

They have an upcoming show on Friday, March 10 at the Canteen Bar & Grill.

Ella says they are also working on a new album.

You can listen to her music on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more.

Ella and her bandmates Shane Hawkinson and Dave Doolittle performed their song “Gimme a Cowboy” on First News at Four. See their full performance below.

