Get the kids involved with daily meal prep

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Life is busy. It can be difficult to find time to prepare meals for the week, for both the kids and for yourself.

There’s a business in town who’s here to help out.

Little’s Lunches stopped by Longmire Learning Center with a fun lunchtime activity for the kids.

“We like the kids to pick exactly what they’d like to eat. We give them healthy options and then let them pick from those healthy options,” Chef Glenn Huggins said.

Each child was given three containers, labeled 1, 2 and 3, with ingredients to make roll ups. They got to taste-test each before deciding if they wanted to add it to their meal. They were given chicken, pepperoni, pineapple and various cheeses to choose from.

Chef Higgins says this is something he and his wife, Co-Owner Jennifer Higgins, practice at home with their own children.

“We have a fridge full of healthy ingredients and usually if they choose their own lunch, they’ll be more apt to eat it,” he said.

Little’s Lunches has several options to meet the needs of every family.

Through their Student Lunch program, schools can choose packaging preferences, menu preferences, and have parents order through their integrated platform or directly with Little’s Lunches.

Chef Higgins says Little’s Lunches incorporates cross-referencing of fruits and vegetables, which is crucial to a child’s healthy habits.

“When you have foods that have fillers in them, the kids are going to eat that sweet thing first and their bodies are going to tell them that they’re full. We supplement those fillers with fruit, so there’s no sugar crash later on and they’re getting the nutrients they need,” he explained.

Building those healthy habits starts with hands-on involvement, according to Chef Higgins.

“Our whole program is about learning now what chicken looks like, what it feels like, what it tastes like. They need to see all of the ingredients. That’s why we have 10 different ingredients up here, so they can see it, feel it, taste it, and they’re more inclined to like it,” he said.

Little’s Lunches offers meal prep for the whole family. Through their Meal Subscription, you can choose your family size and select healthy meals from a wide variety of options like chicken pot pie, enchiladas, and salmon.

“We cross-reference ingredients in our family meals, so if a parent is not sure about their child liking a lunchtime meal, they can order a family meal first and let them try it at home,” Chef Higgins said.

