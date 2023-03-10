Help honor those who care most at the Community Foundation Tribute Luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - there’s still time to snag a ticket for this year’s Community Foundation Tribute Luncheon.

Every year, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley celebrates and recognizes community members for their selflessness, generosity, and philanthropy.

For the past 18 years, the lunch has been a spotlight for deserving people across the Brazos Valley. President of the foundation Patricia Gerling says next month, the group will honor and celebrate the philanthropic efforts of Phoebe Watts, Ben Downs, and Gina and Bill Flores.

“A great cast of individuals and couples who have shared their time, talents, and resources with so many nonprofits and just giving their hearts to giving back,” said Gerling.

There will be something new at this year’s luncheon. Gerling says attendees are encouraged to purchase a raffle ticket that will act as a donation. Later in the evening, the group will select a ticket at random and the ticket holder will be recognized as the “Philanthropist of the Day.” That person will also be able to donate, with the help of the foundation, to a nonprofit of their choice.

The event will be on April 25 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton.

You can purchase a sponsor table or make a luncheon reservation. Individual reservations are $75. Sponsorships range from $1,500-$2,500.

Proceeds go towards important funding sources for the annual operational needs of the Community Foundation.

