John Thornton ‘75 reads to Bryan ISD students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bonham Elementary students had a special guest come read to them.

The first grade Buccaneers were visited by Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame member John Thornton ‘75.

Thornton read Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” The kids were invested in the story, even wearing Dr. Seuss inspired hats.

A highlight included Thornton showing the students his 1975 Southwest Conference Championship ring, which he earned after being the second-leading scorer and rebounder on the Texas A&M men’s basketball team.

Later as Assistant Coach, Thornton helped lead the Aggies to the NIT as well as the 1987 NCAA Championships.

He also served as Interim Basketball Head Coach during the middle of the 1990 season before moving into athletics administration. In 2012, he became the Interim Director of Athletics, helping the Aggies move into the Southeastern Conference.

Thornton now serves at the Executive Director of the Texas A&M Coaching Academy.

