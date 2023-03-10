John Thornton ‘75 reads to Bryan ISD students

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bonham Elementary students had a special guest come read to them.

The first grade Buccaneers were visited by Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame member John Thornton ‘75.

Thornton read Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” The kids were invested in the story, even wearing Dr. Seuss inspired hats.

A highlight included Thornton showing the students his 1975 Southwest Conference Championship ring, which he earned after being the second-leading scorer and rebounder on the Texas A&M men’s basketball team.

Later as Assistant Coach, Thornton helped lead the Aggies to the NIT as well as the 1987 NCAA Championships.

He also served as Interim Basketball Head Coach during the middle of the 1990 season before moving into athletics administration. In 2012, he became the Interim Director of Athletics, helping the Aggies move into the Southeastern Conference.

Thornton now serves at the Executive Director of the Texas A&M Coaching Academy.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food hall coming soon to College Station
Food hall coming soon to College Station
Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Shooting investigation underway in Walker County
Two dead after shooting in Huntsville, investigation underway
Student drivers outside Austin Driving School in Bryan.
Driving school draws complaints from parents after teens wait months for lessons
A chance for strong storms for the northern counties of Brazos Valley.
Overnight cold front brings chance for rain and storms

Latest News

Even as Easton got sicker the summer before his passing, Brad and Laura Root said their son’s...
Youth baseball tournament honors Bryan 9-year-old after losing battle with liver disease
Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Wells Fargo releases statement after customers report online banking issues
Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a vehicle crash on Highway 6 between Navasota and...
Crews respond to crash on Highway 6 southbound near FM 159
A highlight included Thornton showing the students his 1975 Southwest Conference Championship...
Feel Good Friday: John Thornton reads to Bonham Elementary first graders