Men’s Tennis Travels to Starkville to Conclude Road Swing

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The No. 39 men’s tennis team stays on the road to take on No. 18 Mississippi State, Saturday, March 11, at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre with first serve set for 12 p.m.

The Aggies (6-7, 1-2 SEC) put up a fight with No. 7 Georgia last time out, losing to the Bulldogs (5-2) following a great showing in doubles. Freshly ranked No. 78 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand defeated one of the best doubles teams in the nation in No. 11 Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde (6-2) on court 1. Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego backed up court 1′s result with a win of their own on court 3, as the pair bested Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston (7-5) which claimed the match’s opening point. The Bulldogs responded by winning five of the six singles courts, but No. 100 Pierce Rollins was a highlight for the Maroon & White as he secured a ranked win over No. 101 Teodor Giusca on court 5 (6-4, 4-6, 6-4).

“We have another tough SEC road test on Saturday against Mississippi State,” said head coach Steve Denton. “They just had a thrilling 4-3 match win with a tough Auburn team [Thursday], and I am sure they will be feeling good about themselves after that one. Our job is to go into Starkville and out-compete them, and hopefully we can do just that.”

A&M holds a commanding lead all-time over the Bulldogs, 11-5, and have performed well in recent fixtures as it currently holds a three-match winning-streak. The teams have met in Starkville four times, with the Aggies coming away victorious in three of those four meetings.

Captain of the team, Schachter, leads the Aggies by example from court 1 in both singles and doubles. He has four ranked singles wins this season, including two top-30 wins over Ronald Hohmann from LSU and Liam Draxl from Kentucky. In the match against Georgia, he and Hilderbrand secured their first ranked win as a pair and look to build on that momentum in Starkville.

Fans can keep up with Saturday’s action with live stream or live stats through Mississippi State’s website.

TEAM NOTES

Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .727 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with four ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

Raphael Perot holds the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with seven.

Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with dual match eight doubles wins.

