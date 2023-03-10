Mother-daughter duo behind Dirt Road Rustics unveil new location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The furniture and home décor store Dirt Road Rustics is now bigger and even better. The store has moved to College Station and has doubled in size. The mother-daughter duo Veronica Fly and Cheyenne Castilleja will unveil the 20,000 square-foot space Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

The store relocated to 12669 State Highway 30 in College Station and will have new products and inventory that weren’t at the former location. There are now more sofas and accent chairs along with dining room and home décor options.

Dirt Road Rustics also has a new design center where customers can sit down with Fly and Castilleja to design custom couches, accent chairs and pillows. They have over 600 fabric swatches to choose from.

“You can pick out exactly what you’re looking for to fit your house,” Fly said.

For those looking to customize their couch, the co-owners can design it exactly how you want it. They can include add-ons like recliners on the ends, lights and charging stations.

“Really, we can do whatever you want for your space as long as you have a right arm and a left arm on your couch,” Castilleja said.

Both women pride themselves on customer service and quality. They hand-select every piece in the store from their cowhides to dining and bedroom sets to ensure it lasts a lifetime.

“We want you to feel secure that you’re not just spending money on something you’re going to have to replace in a couple years,” Castilleja said.

The grand opening starts at 9:45 a.m., and the store will officially open to the public at 10 a.m. For Saturday only, everything in the store, including special orders, will be 30% off.

“Which is amazing because home décor never goes on sale for that price,” Fly said.

The first 50 customers with purchases over $100 will get a free Brody plush toy, which resembles the store’s beloved four-legged companion. In addition, anyone with a $100 purchase will get a free Dirt Road Rustics t-shirt while supplies last.

