No. 4 Texas A&M Travels to No. 1 SMU for Regular Season Finale

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team will travel to take on No. 1 SMU for the regular season finale at the Dallas Equestrian Center on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Aggies (8-4) lead the all-time series with the Mustangs (9-1), 12-7, and were victorious in the previous two meetings. The last meeting with SMU came in the 2022 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Semifinals, as the Maroon & White advanced to the Championship with a 14-5 performance.

Texas A&M will be facing its fifth consecutive top-10 opponent and 10th of the season. The Aggies have won five of those meetings.

TEAM LEADERS

Ariana Gray and Keesa Luers are each looking for their 10th victory of the season, while five other Aggies are looking for their ninth.

Gray is 9-1-2 on the season in Reining, with one Most Outstanding Performer honor. After dropping her first dual of the season, Luers has rattled off eight-straight Reining wins, earning MOP honors in her last two outings.

Cori Cansdale is the current SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Month. She is 5-1-1 in her last seven rides with a pair of MOP honors.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M completed the comeback against No. 6 Georgia, winning 12-8. The Aggies trailed the Bulldogs following the first half, 6-4, after dropping Flat 5-0, and winning Reining, 4-1. Luers was the high scorer and MOP in Reining. The Maroon & White took both Fences and Horsemanship, 4-1. Alexa Leong was named Fences MOP, while Cansdale earned the Horsemanship honors.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring for Saturday’s meet can be found here.

