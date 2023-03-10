Serving politeness one cup of coffee at a time

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What was once the home of Edwin Kyle, whose legacy lives on through his 1904 donation of land that became Kyle Field, is now the booming local business Polite Coffee.

Located inside of the Kyle House in Downtown Bryan, Polite Coffee Roasters offers a full service coffee shop, roasting operation and education on the production of coffee.

Owner and Founder, Steve Turner, stopped by The Three to share more about what makes this Bryan Legend so special.

“I was in Afghanistan in 2014, drinking really bad coffee in a tent and missing home. I decided I was going to set up a coffee business and that idea spiraled into Polite Coffee,” Turner said.

After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in Finance, he started Polite Coffee in his barn, just outside of town. During the pandemic, he and his current business partner moved Polite Coffee into The Kyle House.

Turner says Polite Coffee is all about connecting history with modern day business.

“We’re located in the Kyle House and we’ve invested a lot in our technology. Hopefully that shines through in our products and you get a smile from the barista that serves you,” Turner said. “We try to bring you the whole package.”

Polite Coffee just celebrated its 4th birthday on March 2. Turner says it’s easy for him to forget how successful his business has become, but he has lots of friends who remind him.

“When you’re behind the roaster all the time or you’re bringing in palettes of coffee, you forget the kind of impact you’re making, so getting all of those texts and emails has been really rewarding,” he said.

Turner says he’ll never lose his enthusiasm for Polite Coffee.

“I wake up every day and get to start my day with Polite,” he said.

