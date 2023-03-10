Spring into action at Aggieland Outfitters for new apparel, gifts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring into action at Aggieland Outfitters to add some new, colorful additions to your wardrobe.

Marketing Assistant Hadley Sanders says Aggieland Outfitters has a little something for everyone. One collection in particular, Jon Hart, brings that spring-time feel, Sanders says.

“We are the largest retailer of Jon Hart, and we have all of these beautiful Spring colors. So you are going to want to come and get your hands on these,” said Sanders.

Sanders explains the collection has a variety of colors and styles for both men and women. You can also customize your Jon Hart order with hot stamping.

Next, Hadley says Aggieland Outfitters carries an assortment of Texas A&M sweaters and T-shirts for those warmer days.

“We have these really cute sweaters and they just have great spring colors, and they’re pretty thin and good for cool weather.”

Texas A&M (kbtx)

Sanders says you can still come by and grab some last minutes Aggie Gameday gear too.

“The basketball team is doing well right now, and we have a lot of products for you to come out and support them.”

Aggieland Outfitters is the headquarters for Texas A&M apparel, but you can get other gifts, trinkets, and home décor.

“We have volcano candles. If you haven’t smelled them yet, you need to come in and get a whiff.”

You can stop by Aggieland Outfitters Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

