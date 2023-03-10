St. Patrick’s Day golf fundraiser to support veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can support veterans and military families while working on your golf swing.

Wreaths Across America -Gold Star Help is hosting “Support the Greens on the Greens” on Friday, March 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Big Shots Aggieland.

For a $100 donation, participants will get two hours of game play, yard games and appetizers.

Money raised at the St. Patrick’s Day event will benefit the Wall that Heals, Wreaths Across America and the Vietnam Veterans Day 50th anniversary.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. The exhibit honors more than 3,000,000 Americans who served, and bears the names of the 58,281 who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Wall travels around the country with a mobile education center and will be at Veterans Park in College Station April 28 though April 30.

The Vietnam Veterans Day 50th Anniversary is Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. in front of the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.

You can learn more about Wreaths Across America by going to their Facebook page or twthaggieland.com.

