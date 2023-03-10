Support the REACH Project as they celebrate Student Beacons of Light

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - REACH for the Stars: Beacons of Light awards is an event for the Texas A&M community to learn more about the REACH Project, celebrate student beacons of light, and provide eventgoers an opportunity to support the nonprofit’s efforts.

It’s a fundraising event, where the REACH Project will be telling stories of impact from the student perspective and success stories from the perspective of those that the organization serves

The event is at the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center on Friday, March 24 with a welcome reception at 11 a.m.

The REACH Project is a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by Max Gerall. He says his mission is to end multigenerational poverty right here in Aggieland.

You can donate online or contact Jillian Warriner at jwarriner@txreachproject.org if you are interested in getting involved.

