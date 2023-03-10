Team Texas Diving excited to host meet at Rec Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over the next four days 100 divers will be participating in the Texas All Star Diving Challenge hosted by Team Texas Diving at the Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium.

The event attracting participates from California to Florida and many states in between to compete. Diana Soto drives up from Houston everyday to practice and workout out with Team Texas Head Coach Wendy Lerew and says her team-mates are excited to serve as host divers this weekend.

“We want to represent, this is our home pool that we want to show off to everyone,” said Soto. “It’s the pride we have here. We just want to say we are ‘Team Texas’ and we’re here to have fun, but to compete too!” wrapped up Soto.

Diana will call the Texas A&M Rec Center Natatorium home for at least the next four years and is excited that her drive to practice will be much shorter starting in the fall when she becomes an official member of the Texas A&M Swimming & Diving Team.

