Team Texas Diving excited to host meet at Rec Center

Over the next four days 100 divers will be participating in the Texas All Star Diving Challenge...
Over the next four days 100 divers will be participating in the Texas All Star Diving Challenge hosted by Team Texas Diving at the Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over the next four days 100 divers will be participating in the Texas All Star Diving Challenge hosted by Team Texas Diving at the Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium.

The event attracting participates from California to Florida and many states in between to compete. Diana Soto drives up from Houston everyday to practice and workout out with Team Texas Head Coach Wendy Lerew and says her team-mates are excited to serve as host divers this weekend.

“We want to represent, this is our home pool that we want to show off to everyone,” said Soto. “It’s the pride we have here. We just want to say we are ‘Team Texas’ and we’re here to have fun, but to compete too!” wrapped up Soto.

Diana will call the Texas A&M Rec Center Natatorium home for at least the next four years and is excited that her drive to practice will be much shorter starting in the fall when she becomes an official member of the Texas A&M Swimming & Diving Team.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Shooting investigation underway in Walker County
Two dead after shooting in Huntsville, investigation underway
Hotel McCoy will begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023 for its College Station location
Boutique hotel officially announces College Station location
On Wednesday, Barry Moore from Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage shared the new restaurant...
Update: Pluckers Wing Bar will be built on University Drive in College Station
Normangee ISD
Incident at Normangee ISD leaves parents upset about communication

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball
Series Preview: Northern Kentucky
Food hall in College Station
Food hall coming to College Station
Classroom Champion: Coleman Gurganus from St. Joseph Catholic School
Classroom Champion: Coleman Gurganus from St. Joseph Catholic School
Autonomous platform created by Tracks NA and Texas A&M
Unmanned vehicles turning autonomous