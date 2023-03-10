Three Aggies punch their ticket to NCAA Championships on final day of Zones

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams closed out the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Thursday, with three Aggies adding NCAA Championships qualifying scores on the platform.

A total of six Aggies qualified for NCAA Championship throughout the three-day meet. Rhett Hensley finished sixth on platform with a score of 705.40, qualifying himself in every event for NCAAs.

Allen Bottego placed eighth, scoring 660.85 on platform to notch his second NCAA qualifying event, along with the 1-meter. Alyssa Clairmont qualified on platform with her top-12 score of 489.65, placing ninth.

The senior has punched her ticket to NCAAs in both springboard events, along with platform for the second straight season. 

Up Next The Maroon & White prepare for the NCAA Championships.

The women head to Knoxville for competition from March 15-18 and the men head back up to Minneapolis to compete on March 22-25.

Texas A&M NCAA Qualifiers

Men: Allen Bottego – 1-meter, Platform Takuto Endo – 3-meterRhett Hensley – 1-meter, 3-meter, Platform Victor Povzner – 1-meter, 3-meter 

Women: Alyssa Clairmont – 1-meter, 3-meter, Platform Joslyn Oakley – 1-meter, 3-meter 

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving.

