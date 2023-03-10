Weekend Gardener: Spring break at The Gardens in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There will be some special events at The Gardens in College Station during spring break next week.

The pop up events will happen on March 14 and March 15.

“The first day will be kind of focusing on hummingbirds. The next day we’ll just have some lawn games, activities and things like that for the kiddos to enjoy,” said Kat Grier, Education and Outreach Coordinator at The Gardens.

Activities will take place between 10 a.m. and noon each day.

“Both are kind of come-and-go, so feel free to come out whenever. There’s no formal schedule,” said Grier. “We are open as a campus, so just so folks are aware you will maybe have to pay to park, unless you have an A&M permit.”

