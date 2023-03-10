Wells Fargo releases statement after customers report online banking issues

Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking accounts.(NBC)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Wells Fargo customers say they woke up Friday to money missing from their online bank accounts.

The problem involved recent direct deposits and scheduled paychecks, which some customers reported were no longer showing up on their online accounts.

People across the country took to social media to bring attention to the issue. Wells Fargo sent the following statement to KBTX in response to the incident:

Wells Fargo is aware that some customers’ direct deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts, however, funds in accounts are accurate and available. We are working quickly on a resolution and apologize for the inconvenience. Customers’ accounts continue to be secure.

