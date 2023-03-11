Aggies Lose SEC Opener to No. 7 Arkansas, 8-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M softball team dropped its SEC opener to No. 7 Arkansas, 8-0, in five innings on Friday night at Bogle Park.

Three home runs and a five run opening frame by Arkansas (20-4) put Texas A&M (14-7) in a hole as the Razorbacks run ruled the Aggies. Arkansas scored two more runs in the third and one in the fourth.

Freshman Amari Harper produced A&M’s first hit of the game in the third inning with a single up the middle. Junior Bre Warren hit a lead-off pinch-hit double in the fifth inning, junior Grace Uribe followed with a single before the Aggies late spark fizzled grounding into a game ending double play.

UP NEXT

Game two of the series has been moved up to 1 p.m. on Saturday, TV information to be determined.

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Hannah Gammill was hit-by-pitch and scored after Rylin Hedgecock hit a two-run home run to left center. Cylie Halvorson homered to center field. Kristina Foreman hit a two-run home run scoring Raigan Kramer after she singled up the middle. TAMU 0, UA 5

B3 | Cylie Halvorson singled through the left side, followed by Raigan Kramer being walked. Lauren Camenzind singled through the left side scoring Halvorson and Kramer. TAMU 0, UA 7

B4 | Hannah Gammill doubled down the right field line, advanced to third on an error and scored on a Cylie Halvorson sac fly. TAMU 0, UA 8

