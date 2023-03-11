Arnold qualifies for finals to highlight day one of NCAA Indoor Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Jermaisha Arnold qualified for the 400m final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams completed the first day of the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday.

Arnold was the Aggies’ top finisher in the women’s 400m prelims, as she clocked a personal best 51.73 to finish with the sixth best time overall, advancing to Saturday’s final. Kennedy Wade registered the 13th fastest time of the day with a 52.26, while Tierra Robinson-Jones ran 52.85 for the 16th best time of the field.

Auhmad Robinson was the Aggies’ lone performer on the men’s side, competing in the 400m prelims. Robinson just missed qualification for Saturday’s final, running 45.93 for the 10th best time of the day.

In Saturday’s field events, the Aggies are represented by Lamara Distin and Bára Sajdoková in the women’s high jump and Ushan Perera in the men’s high jump, both taking place at 1 p.m. On the track, Arnold runs the women’s 400m final at 4:20 p.m. and is part of the 4x400m relay running at 5:20 p.m, along with Wade, Robinson-Jones and Jania Martin. The men’s 4x400m relay, composed of Robinson, De Marco Escobar, is slated to start at 8:20 p.m.

Fans can watch Saturday’s action on ESPN+, or follow the live results provided by flashresults.

