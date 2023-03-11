College Station, Bryan Fire face expired agreement amid tensions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The 1997 Automatic Mutual Aid Agreement between Bryan and College Station has officially expired. Despite the expiration dispatch systems will continue to operate in Automatic aid despite tension between both cities.

On Jan. 9, the City of College Station sent the City of Bryan a letter indicating that it will terminate the current agreement between both fire departments by March 10 unless an agreement is made. On March 2, the Bryan Fire Department summited a plan to College Station that would suggest Bryan FD will provide an automatic ambulance response to the City of College Station for all life-threatening calls. In addition to that, the City of Bryan offered College Station a guaranteed payment of $240 for each transport CSFD makes in Bryan, only if College Station doesn’t receive payment from insurance or the patient.

College Station officials discussed the proposed agreement at their most recent council meeting.

In a City Council meeting Thursday, discussion about how College Station moves forward took several hours and stretched into the early hours of Friday morning. Fire Chief Richard Mann, along with city officials, displayed a detailed presentation of data and their goals for the future of fire and emergency services.

The presentation started off with College Station Fire Departments Station no. 6, the fire station right on the border of Bryan on University Drive.

Chief Mann said this was a necessary location for the station due to population and commercial growth in that area, but, it caused Bryan to shift their station away from the area in 2018. Chief Mann also said an update to dispatch abilities in 2018 has automatically sent even more of their crews over to Bryan. Not only did he say this was costly, but on particularly busy days, it caused a shortage of ambulances.

“It’s a brilliant location if our goal was to serve the university corridor, North Gate, our own citizens, but also our neighbor to the north. Correct?,” said Bob Yancy, College Station Councilman Place 5. “And, we did put it there in the middle of our 26 year Automatic Aid Agreement, correct?”

Data provided at the meeting suggested the College Station Fire Department found themselves responding to Bryan at four times the rate with an Automatic Response Agreement in place.

During discussion about the City of Bryan’s new agreement sent to them last week, Councilman Yancy said their reimbursement cost won’t be enough to offset College Station taxpayers.

“Its clear 240 bucks per run and half the cost of an ambulance doesn’t come close to covering our cost. But, we were never going to get 100 % of our cost to begin with, ” said Yancy.

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said the issue was first brought up to Bryan in 2020, and improvements were made to decrease the amount of College Station resources spent, but more changes are still necessary.

CSFD’s ideal agreement would include: Automatic aid for high acuity Fire/EMS call types with AVL dispatch as identified by CAD, Mutual aid for low acuity call types based on resource availability and reasonable annual financial adjustment for any imbalance in EMS service delivery

“The fire station allows a tremendous amount of resources in the public budget,” said Chief Mann. “Our preference would be to stay in an Automatic aid environment in high acuity calls. That’s for fire and EMS. So, a structure fire is a high acuity fire call type. A cardiac arrest is a high acuity EMS call type.”

College Station City Council voted 6-1 to authorize staff to continue working with the City of Bryan toward a new interlocal agreement for fire and EMS services. Both fire departments agree its time for a change in the 1997 agreement.

On Friday, both cities declined to speak with KBTX. An expired agreement, not much of an emergency.

