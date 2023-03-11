College Station Lady Cougars clinch a playoff spot

By College Station Athletics
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team clinched a playoff spot with a 4-0 victory over the Brenham Cubs Friday night at Cougar Field. 

The Cougars scored with 15 minutes left in the first half when Addison Cooper slid a ball across the face of goal that Morgan Bell finished on the back post. 

The Cougs struck for three goals in the 2nd, with Olivia Feagin scoring all three for a hat trick on the night. 

Kelsey Slater and Cam Del Rio had the assists on Feagin’s goal. 

Seniors, Cam Del Rio, Elizabeth Dang, Kylie McRaven, Lily Posey, Logan Auckland, MacKenzie Martin, and Kelsey Slater were honored before the game for their commitment to Lady Cougar soccer.

Next action for the Cougars will be against Belton in the first round of the playoffs.

