DaVilla Middle School host career fair for AVID, leadership students

By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A few students at Davilla Middle School may have seen a glimpse into their future Thursday morning.

The school hosted a career fair for the first time and over 250 students attended.

The career fair was designed for Davilla Middle School’s AVID and leadership students and introduced them to over 20 different types of careers.

AVID teacher Krista Devries organized the fair and says she wanted to show her students what opportunities were available to them in there community.

“We wanted to make sure that they knew there was many different things out there available to them and they weren’t kind of tied down to one thing that they thought of there whole life,” said Devries.

Davilla Middle School hopes to expand the career fair across more schools in Bryan ISD.

